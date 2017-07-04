Global Diabetes Disposable Insulin Pen Market 2011-2022 Featuring Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Sanofi

DUBLIN, July 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Diabetes Disposable Insulin Pen Market Report: Country Outlook, Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast 2017 - 2022" report to their offering.

Diabetes Disposable Insulin Pen Market is likely to reach more than US$ 9 Billion across the ten major markets (10MM) of the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Japan, China, India and Brazil by the year end of 2022.

Market growth can be attributed to factors such as growing diabetes patient population, high adoption rate, user-friendly design, rising popularity among consumers, help avoid over/under-dosing of insulin, rising market demand for human insulin analogs, government support and technological advancements in the field of insulin pen devices

United States became the world's biggest market of disposable insulin pen. United States market for disposable insulin pen is expected to reach more than US$ 2.5 Billion by the end of 2022. Japan will be the second-biggest market for disposable insulin pen by 2022. Germany is expected to be third biggest disposable insulin pen market being followed by Spain by the end of 2022. The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the insulin pen market such as Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Sanofi. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product outlook and latest development and trends of the insulin pen market.

Eli Lilly

Novo Nordisk

Sanofi

