4 July 2017 2.30 pm



Lassila & Tikanoja has 30.6.2017 received a notification from Kabouter Management, LLC according to which its holding in Lassila & Tikanoja increased above 5 percent on 26.8.2016.



Total positions of Kabouter Management LLC:



% of % of shares and Total Total number of shares voting rights of shares and and through financial both voting rights voting instruments in % of issuer rights Resulting situation on 7.53% 7.53% 38,798,874 the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if applicable)



Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was reached:



Class/type of Number of shares and % of shares and voting rights shares, ISIN code voting rights Direct Indirect (SMA 9:6 Direct (SMA Indirect (SMA 9:6 (SMA and 9:7) 9:5) and 9:7) 9:5) FI0009010854 2,923,238 7.53% SUBTOTAL A 2,923,238 7.53%



Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:



Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial Instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name % of shares and % of shares? and voting Total voting rights rights through financial of instrumentes both: Kabouter Management, 7.53% 7.53% LLC International Select less than 5 % less Partners, LP than 5 % CFP (Separately Managed less than 5 % less Account II) than 5 % Kabouter International 6.99% 6.99% Opportunities Fund II, LLC Kabouter International less than 5 % less Mission Fund, LLC than 5 %



