The analysts forecast the global nuclear control rods market to grow at a CAGR of 2.11% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Nuclear Control Rods Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is evolution of floating nuclear power plants. China has plans to build as many as 20 floating nuclear power plants. The first of these plants will be used for the acceleration of construction work of the oil rigs in the South China Sea. Russia has been constructing such power plants from 2000; China has taken up the initiative to build it first.

One driver in market is overdependence on fossil fuels. Today, energy security is one of the key areas on the national agenda of any country. Since the discovery of the commercial uses of oil and natural gas in the late 18th and early 19th centuries, the dominance of fossil fuels has only grown.

Fossil fuels, at present, account for more than 80% of the world's energy demand. Global energy demand is expected to increase by 35% by 2020, and fossil fuels are projected to meet 75% of this increased demand.

Key vendors

AREVA

GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy

KODA JS

Veridiam

Westinghouse Electric



Other prominent vendors

Curtiss-Wright

Fine Tubes

Godrej

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

LARSEN TOUBRO

Rolls-Royce

VALLOUREC



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by reactor type

Part 07: Geographical segmentation

Part 08: Decision framework

Part 09: Drivers and challenges

Part 10: Market trends

Part 11: Vendor landscape

Part 12: Key vendor analysis

