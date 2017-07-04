sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 04.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

24,33 Euro		+0,204
+0,85 %
WKN: 851144 ISIN: US3696041033 Ticker-Symbol: GEC 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,285
24,40
16:38
24,29
24,39
16:42
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AREVA SA
AREVA SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AREVA SA4,366+0,67 %
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY24,33+0,85 %
HITACHI LTD5,327-2,35 %