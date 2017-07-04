sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 04.07.2017

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

04.07.2017 | 16:52
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PJSC MAGNIT - List of Affiliated Persons

Press Release

Krasnodar

July 4, 2017

Magnit Has Published the List of Affiliated Persons as of 30.06.2017

Krasnodar, Russia (July 4, 2017): Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company"; MOEX and LSE: MGNT), announces the publication of the list of affiliated persons as of 30.06.2017.

Please be informed that today PJSC "Magnit" has published the list of affiliated persons as of 30.06.2017.

The list can be found on the Company's website https://ir.magnit.com/ and on http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=7671

For further information, please contact:

Timothy PostHead of Investor Relations
Email: post@magnit.ru
Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17600
Direct Line: +7-861-277-4562
Investor Relations OfficeMagnitIR@magnit.ru
Direct Line: +7-861-277-4562
Website: ir.magnit.com/
Media InquiriesMedia Relations Department
press@magnit.ru

Company description:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2017, Magnit operated 35 distribution centers and 14,089 stores (10,540 convenience, 427 hypermarkets and 3,122 drogerie stores) in 2,494 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the audited IFRS results for 2016, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,075 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 108 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB+. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe.


