Airopack Technology Group successfully implements capital increase

Baar, 4 July 2017 - Airopack Technology Group AG ("ATG"), manufacturer of environmental friendly dispensers, is pleased to announce the successful implementation of its capital increase which funds in part the business plan to double manufacturing capacity to 200 million pieces of Airopack annually. First day of trading for the new shares on the SIX Swiss Exchange is expected to be on 6 July 2017.

In the capital increase, 1,228,955 registered shares in ATG each with a nominal value of CHF 5.00 were issued to investors at an issue price of CHF 10.65 per share by way of a private placement. The net proceeds from the capital increase amount to approximately CHF 12.7 million. The new shares have been issued from ATG's authorized capital, are entitled to dividends from the financial year 2017 onwards and are expected to be listed in accordance with the Swiss Reporting Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange on 6 July 2017. Upon registration of the capital increase with the Commercial Register of the Canton of Zug, the share capital issued and registered will amount to CHF 97,771,235, divided into 19,554,247 registered shares, fully paid-up, with a nominal value of CHF 5.00 each.



For media: Hill + Knowlton Strategies Frans van der Grint

T: 31 (0) 20 404 4707 E-Mail: frans.vandergrint@hkstrategies.com

For investors: Airopack Technology Group AG Quint Kelders, CEO / Liebwin van Lil, CFO Zugerstrasse 76b CH-6340 Baar TF: +31 416 300 800 E-Mail: quint.kelders@airopackgroup.com E-Mail: liebwin.vanlil@airopackgroup.com www.airopackgroup.com

Airopack Technology Group AG is a leading developer and supplier of mechanical and pressure-controlled dispensing packaging technologies and systems for manufacturers and suppliers of cosmetics, body care, pharmaceutical and food products. The revolutionary and worldwide and solely by ATG patented Airopack(R) technology offers a safe, all-plastic pressurized dispenser that is environmentally and planet friendly.

Airopack Technology Group operates a Airopack Ready to Fill manufacturing facility in Waalwijk, The Netherlands and a Full-Service Filling operation in Heist-op-den-Berg Belgium. The Global Research and Development Team and the Airopack Global Management as well as the Customer Service Organisation are also based in Waalwijk, The Netherlands.

The shares of the company are listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2010. (Ticker: AIRN / ISIN:

CH0242606942). www.airopackgroup.com

