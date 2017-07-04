Article L233-8-II of the French Commercial Code

Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the AMF (French Financial Markets Authority)

Regulatory News:

Cerenis Therapeutics (Paris:CEREN):

Market: Euronext Paris, Compartment C

ISIN code: FR0012616852

Date Number of shares outstanding Total voting rights Total gross (1) Total net (2) June 30, 2017 18,308,263 18,308,263 18,259,995

(1) The total number of gross (or "theoretical") voting rights is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.

(2) The total number of net (or "exercisable at a Shareholders' Meeting") voting rights is calculated without taking into account shares for which voting rights have been suspended. It is released in order to ensure that the public is properly informed, in accordance with the recommendation made by the AMF on 17 July 2007.

About Cerenis Therapeutics: www.cerenis.com

Cerenis Therapeutics is an international biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative HDL and other therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. HDL is the primary mediator of the reverse lipid transport, or RLT, the only natural pathway by which excess cholesterol is removed from arteries and is transported to the liver for elimination from the body.

Cerenis is developing a portfolio of therapies, including HDL mimetics for patients with genetic HDL deficiency, as well as drugs which increase HDL for patients with a low number of HDL particles to treat atherosclerosis and associated metabolic diseases including Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and Non-Alcoholic Steato-Hepatitis (NASH).

Cerenis is well positioned to become one of the leaders in this innovative lipid metabolism therapeutic market, with a broad portfolio of programs in development.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170704005328/en/

Contacts:

Cerenis

Jean-Louis Dasseux

CEO

Tel: +33 (0)5 62 24 09 49

info@cerenis.com

or

NewCap

Investors relations

Emmanuel Huynh Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 98 53

cerenis@newcap.eu

or

NewCap

Media relations

Nicolas Merigeau, Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

cerenis@newcap.eu