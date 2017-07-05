WiFi Master Key's Android app reaches 100 million installs on Google Play

SINGAPORE, July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- LinkSure celebrated its second anniversary, and significant user milestones for its global operations this May.

Its core product, WiFi Master Key (goo.gl/zfHy7g), the world's first and largest WiFi sharing tools app, has reached the 100 million installs milestone on Google Play Storethis May, twice the number from last February.

Other apps that are in the 100-500 million installs range on Google Play Store besides WiFi Master Key includes Facebook Lite, Uber, eBay, Amazon, Spotify, Pinterest, and WeChat among others.

In a short span of two years since its global launch in 2015, WiFi Master Key has seen a popularity surge especially in South East Asia as it helps a growing community get online, and access the digital economy. Available in 19 languages across 223 countries and regions, WiFi Master Keytopped the Google Play Chartas the #1 tools appin close to 50 countries. Particularly, besides China, WiFi Master Key has a strong foothold in one of the fastest growing digital economies in the world -- Vietnam, where it tops as the #1 tools app, and the #5 free app.

While tech giants like Facebook, Google and Microsoft are working on ambitious connectivity plans in the Internet space to make our world more connected, LinkSure takes on a grassroots approach to bridge the digital divide by providing the world with free Internet access through the WiFi Master Key app.

Being the world's first-of-its-kind WiFi sharing app, the meteoric growth of WiFi Master Key indicates that Internet users worldwide have increasingly embraced the concept of shared WiFi via "sharing economy".

Looking beyond, LinkSure will continue to enhance WiFi Master Key's core competency to bring easy-to-use solutions that help people get online, find their opportunities, and change their destinies.

