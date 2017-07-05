ELISA CORPORATION INVESTOR NEWS 5 JULY 2017 AT 9:00 AM



Elisa will publish its January-June 2017 interim report on Friday 14 July 2017 at approximately 8:30 am EET (6:30 UK time).



International conference call for analysts and investors will be held on the same day at 12:00 pm EET at Elisa headquarters, Ratavartijankatu 5, Helsinki.



Dial-in numbers for the conference call (no password required): FI: +358981710495 UK: +442031940552 SE: +46856642702 US: +18557161597



Live audiocast: https://elisa.videosync.fi/q2_2017_cc



The presentations will be available on www.elisa.com/investor at the same day as well as recording of the audiocast.



ELISA CORPORATION



Vesa Sahivirta IR Director tel. +358 50 520 5555



