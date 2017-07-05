Pharma IQ: Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Summit

LONDON, July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Revolution is Here

The Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Summit is the only conference that is 100% dedicated to focusing on development of manufacturing processes for cell & gene products. Featuring presentations on improving cost efficiency, innovative strategies for commercialisation as well as closed system processing, optimised manufacturing scheduling and maintaining GMP compliance.

The conference will take place in London on the 11th - 13th September.

With cell and gene manufacturing activity on the rise, the race towards commercialisation of cell and gene products has already begun. Where technology innovations are pathing the way towards the development of these products, challenges surrounding scale up and closed system processing highlight areas that need focus so that cell and gene therapy products can be produced on an industrial scale. Pharma IQ will be addressing the key barriers and opportunities in enhancing the development of cell and gene therapies, with the focus on how manufacturing processes can be improved ready for the market boom!

