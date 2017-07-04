Please be aware that contract note reports for business day 03th of July for markets XETR and XFRA have been sent empty.

All contract notes have been re-generated and the distribution has already been started.



In order to differentiate the empty version from the corrected version, header- and trailer message (SWIFT MT598) are adapted in the new version of the report, e.g. the content of field 20 / Block 4 / transaction number will consist of:



- Exchange trading day (170703)

- Fixed number, 0000002



The root cause of the issue has been identified and Deutsche Boerse expects that the report distribution will be within the normal timelines as of 04.07.2017 again.