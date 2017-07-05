UBM's Protection & Management Series Returns for Another Incredibly Successful Instalment

LONDON, July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Last week saw another incredibly successful instalment in UBM's Protection & Management Series comprising IFSEC International, FIREX International, Facilities Show, Safety & Health Expo, Field Service Management Expo and Professional Clothing Show.

The shows experienced key audience growth across the show floor with meetings playing a key role this year following the launch of the meeting service. The service allowed visitors and exhibitors to pre-book meetings ahead of their visit. Over 1,000 meetings were set up before Protection & Management Series began, showing the movement toward a meeting centric exhibition. This was coupled with the launch of a high value buyer programme. Run in partnership with Newbridge Events, the programme connected IFSEC's premier partners, the leaders in security technology, with organisations looking to source technology

Group Director, Protection & Management Series, Simon Mills commented "On every level these events have been a phenomenal success. We're seen growth in visitor numbers, an increase in the number of meetings, some of the best educational content we've ever had and most importantly, we've provided a platform for the industry to come together and discuss the issues they're facing. We've got big plans for 2018 so stay tuned."

The Inspirational Speaker series returned as double Olympic gold medallist, Dame Kelly Holmes; Falklands War veteran, Simon Weston CBE and world renowned rugby referee, Nigel Owens MBE took to the stage. But the biggest crowd of the show was reserved for rock star physicist, Professor Brian Cox who took a packed the audience on a whistle-stop tour of the theories of the universe, including Einstein's theory of relativity, and how that grew out of his own thinking on gravity and light.

The event also struck a more poignant note as calls were made for building regulations to be reassessed as part of the inquiry into the Grenfell tower fire. In an emotional debate, which began with a one-minute silence to commemorate the victims, Dennis Davis of the Fire Sector Federation (FSF) said the industry was 'creating the legacy for the next 50 years' following the Grenfell tower fire.

A key addition for 2017 was the introduction of Borders & Infrastructure Expo. This exciting addition featured an expert panel debate on the importance of community engagement to prevent the 'ripple effect' of terrorism. Stephen Mackenzie, director of Mackenzie Risk Management said "With the rise in recent terrorist events we're working to get better information out into the public domain, but we're playing catch-up."

Addressing mental health within the workplace has really taken the front seat this year. This wasn't missed by Safety & Health Expo as the event included an all-star health and safety panel including Dame Kelly Holmes. The debate asked the safety experts their opinions on how to address mental health in the workplace. Dame Kelly suggested "There needs to be more human contact and obvious ideas about the help people can get."

On the Wednesday the Facilities Management Theatre enjoyed a packed crowd keen to discuss one of the FM industry's biggest boons, the impact of digital disruption, the panel debate focused on the positives for adopting new technology, and the overall consensus of the audience was one of optimism with many agreeing that IoT can be a massive benefit towards workplace wellbeing and more.

The Field Service Management Theatre was also packed to capacity and demonstrated the growth achieved by the newly branded Field Service Management Expo. Several sessions in the theatre highlighted how customer experience is moving to the primary battle ground for market busting business and service performance.

Protection & Management Series 2018 takes place from 19th - 21st June 2018 at ExCeL London.