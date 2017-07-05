Canadian Zeolite Corp.: Canadian Zeolite Announces Strategic Appointment to its Board of Advisors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2017 / Canadian Zeolite Corp. (the "Company") (TSX.V: CNZ) (OTCQB: CNZCF) (FSE: ZEON) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Pratap Reddy to its Board of Advisors as a strategic consultant to Management and the Board of Directors. Mr. Reddy has been working in the resource industry as a geologist for over 20 years and has extensive knowledge in the global agriculture and farming sectors. He is currently involved in various potash projects in developing vertical market integration with partners in India, Canada and the United States.

The Company continues to develop its portfolio of products, with a major focus on the agriculture industry and site-specific fertilizers. With Mr. Reddy's experience and International network, the Company is now positioned to commence commercialization of these products. His specific focus will be to introduce the products to the Indian Agriculture Ministry and institutional markets. He will assist the Company in taking a major step towards developing demand for Canadian Zeolite's natural zeolite in the agricultural sector.

Mr. Reddy stated, "through my extensive work in the potash industry, I am very familiar with natural fertilizer products and the demand we can create for zeolite is quite significant. Based on the quality of the Company's zeolite, there are several imminent uses we will develop and commercialize."

Canadian Zeolite CEO, Mr. Ray Paquette stated, "adding Mr. Reddy as an advisor is a significant addition to the Company and will open up new international markets for our zeolite."

