Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2017) - Tombstone Exploration Corporation (OTC Pink: TMBXF), a fully reporting company announced today that the first two holes Core(HQ) of drilling have been completed. The first hole (SDD1) was completed at a depth of 350 ft and the second hole (SDD2) was completed at 290ft at the 100% owned Stardust claim block located in Yuma County, Arizona. This first drill program is expected to drill 6-8 holes totaling 3000 ft. The Stardust drilling campaign is targeting an epithermal precious metals (gold, silver) system.

Harris Exploration Drilling and Associates Inc. (Harris Drilling), a Nevada company, commenced drilling on June 10th. The core samples from the first two holes were delivered to Skyline Assayers and Laboratories in Tucson, Arizona on July 3rd. The samples will be crushed and pulverized with standard steel and then proceed to be fire assayed for Gold and a 24 multi-element Geochemistry for Silver and multiple other trace elements.

This first phase drilling program is designed to establish strike length and test grades over a large enough width within the defined chlorite hematite hosted vein system. The drilling will attempt to define structural continuity (vein continuity along strike), grade of veins and hosting chl-hem zone, and find the width of structures. The program, as designed, should also demonstrate grade at reasonably shallow depths. The lowest drilling angle -45 degrees is envisioned for this program.

Tombstone Exploration Corporation is a gold silver copper exploration company based in Phoenix, Arizona. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value through focused exploration, testing and development of high quality mineral targets in the prolific mineral producing areas in S.W. USA. This goal will be achieved in part through the application of the best mineral exploration practices and techniques available to our experienced exploration and management team, including adherence to the highest possible standards of corporate responsibility, governance and conduct.

