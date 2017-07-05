sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 05.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,041 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: 932728 ISIN: NL0000233195 Ticker-Symbol: LCY 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
General Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
JUBII EUROPE NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JUBII EUROPE NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JUBII EUROPE NV
JUBII EUROPE NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JUBII EUROPE NV0,0410,00 %