DGAP-Ad-hoc: Jubii Europe N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Jubii Europe N.V.: Yarps Network Services AB files appeal against judgment of Svea Court of Appeal 05-Jul-2017 / 11:43 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Yarps Network Services AB files appeal against judgment of Svea Court of Appeal* With its judgment from 29 June, 2017, the Svea Court of Appeal found that Telia Company AB was not guilty of abuse of its dominant position in relation to the internet access business in Sweden and therefore dismissed Jubii Europe N.V.'s (ISIN NL0000233195) Swedish subsidiary Yarps Network Services AB's lawsuit against Telia Company AB. Yarps Network Services AB has decided to appeal this judgment to the Supreme Court in Stockholm. Jubii Europe N.V. Haarlem, the Netherlands, July 5, 2017 05-Jul-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Jubii Europe N.V. Fonteinlaan 7 2012 JG Haarlem Netherlands Phone: +49 (0)5241 7080444 Fax: +49 (0)5242 9164610 E-mail: contact@jubii.com Internet: http://www.jubii.com ISIN: NL0000233195 WKN: 932728 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart End of Announcement DGAP News Service 589703 05-Jul-2017 CET/CEST

July 05, 2017 05:43 ET (09:43 GMT)