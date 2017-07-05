DUBLIN, Calif., 2017-07-05 14:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callidus Software Inc. (NASDAQ:CALD), a global leader in cloud-based sales, marketing, learning and customer experience solutions, announced today that Orange Belgium, a leader of Belgium's telecommunications market, selected CallidusCloud Commissions and CallidusCloud Thunderbridge Analytics. The agreement was completed in the second quarter of 2017.



About Orange Belgium



Orange Belgium is one of the leading telecommunication operators on the Belgian market, with over 3 million customers, and in Luxembourg through its subsidiary Orange Luxembourg.



As a convergent actor, they provide mobile telecommunication services, internet and TV to private clients, as well as innovative mobile and fixed line services to businesses. Orange Belgium's high-performance mobile network supports 2G, 3G, 4G and 4G+ technology and is the subject of ongoing investments.



Orange Belgium is a subsidiary of the Orange Group, one of the leading European and African operators for mobile telephony and ADSL internet access, as well as one of the world leaders for telecommunication services to enterprises.



About CallidusCloud



Callidus Software Inc. (NASDAQ:CALD), doing business as CallidusCloud®, is the global leader in cloud-based sales, marketing, learning and customer experience solutions. CallidusCloud enables organizations to accelerate and maximize their lead to money process with a complete suite of solutions that identify the right leads, ensure proper territory and quota distribution, enable sales forces, automate configure price quote, and streamline sales compensation -- driving bigger deals, faster. More than 5,400 leading organizations, across all industries, rely on CallidusCloud to optimize the lead to money process to close more deals for more money in record time.



