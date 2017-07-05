Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB (hereinafter - the Company), identification code 304151376, registered office placed at Aguonu str. 24, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by company is 894 630 333; ISIN code LT0000130023.



Company informs, that in the extent of the company group of "Lietuvos energija", UAB, the project of separation of public supply of electricity energy is initiated (hereinafter - Project). During the implementation of the Project, it is planned to separate activities of the Company: public electricity supply shall bet separated from electricity distribution, by transferring it to another company controlled by the company group of "Lietuvos Energija", UAB. It is expected that Project will contribute to more efficient and more transparent implementation of European Union policy on the energy sector since energy supply is not a part of the infrastructure segment.



It is noted that no specific management decisions are taken. The Company will inform about any further decisions in accordance with the procedure established by law.



Head of Communications Division Martynas Burba, tel. (8~5) 2514516.