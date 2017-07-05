sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 05.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 557 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

30,927 Euro		+0,006
+0,02 %
WKN: 861259 ISIN: US2058871029 Ticker-Symbol: CAO 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CONAGRA BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CONAGRA BRANDS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,888
31,059
18:44
30,89
31,07
18:38
05.07.2017 | 17:16
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Peanut Butter Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are The J.M. Smucker Company, Hormel Foods, Conagra Foodservice & The Hershey Company

DUBLIN, July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Peanut Butter Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Logo

The global peanut butter market to grow at a CAGR of 13.02% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Peanut Butter Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is peanut butter as an ingredient of snacks. Snacks manufacturers are now using peanut butter as one of the ingredients in their products. With the rise in health-conscious people switching to more healthy choices, manufacturers are innovating their products.

According to the report, one driver in the market is health benefits associated peanut butter. Peanut butter contains a good number of essential nutrients like vitamins and dietary fiber. It is also rich in minerals, like potassium and magnesium. Peanuts have a higher protein content than other nuts, such as hazelnuts, almonds, and cashew nuts. The butter has disease-prevention properties that improve health and antioxidant properties, which help control fatal diseases, like cancer and degenerative conditions.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lower yields of peanuts. Lower production of peanut in countries, such as South Africa and China, has affected its price in these regions owing to high labor costs and adverse weather conditions. China too is reported to import more quantity of peanuts due to poor domestic production. In South Africa, the production of peanuts has been declining during the last few years. The situation was similar in a South American country, Argentina, which is the leading producer and exporter of peanuts.

Key vendors

  • The J.M. Smucker Company
  • Hormel Foods
  • Conagra Foodservice
  • The Hershey Company

Other prominent vendors

  • Kraft Heinz
  • Algood Food Company
  • Trader Joe's
  • Peanut Butter & Co
  • Pinnacle Foods
  • The Hain Celestial Group

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by product type

Part 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Key leading countries

Part 10: Decision framework

Part 11: Drivers and challenges

Part 12: Market trends

Part 13: Vendor landscape

Part 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xxzsml/global_peanut

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire