Global Peanut Butter Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are The J.M. Smucker Company, Hormel Foods, Conagra Foodservice & The Hershey Company

The global peanut butter market to grow at a CAGR of 13.02% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Peanut Butter Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is peanut butter as an ingredient of snacks. Snacks manufacturers are now using peanut butter as one of the ingredients in their products. With the rise in health-conscious people switching to more healthy choices, manufacturers are innovating their products.

According to the report, one driver in the market is health benefits associated peanut butter. Peanut butter contains a good number of essential nutrients like vitamins and dietary fiber. It is also rich in minerals, like potassium and magnesium. Peanuts have a higher protein content than other nuts, such as hazelnuts, almonds, and cashew nuts. The butter has disease-prevention properties that improve health and antioxidant properties, which help control fatal diseases, like cancer and degenerative conditions.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lower yields of peanuts. Lower production of peanut in countries, such as South Africa and China, has affected its price in these regions owing to high labor costs and adverse weather conditions. China too is reported to import more quantity of peanuts due to poor domestic production. In South Africa, the production of peanuts has been declining during the last few years. The situation was similar in a South American country, Argentina, which is the leading producer and exporter of peanuts.

The J.M. Smucker Company

Hormel Foods

Conagra Foodservice

The Hershey Company

Kraft Heinz

Algood Food Company

Trader Joe's

Peanut Butter & Co

Pinnacle Foods

The Hain Celestial Group

