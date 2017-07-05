IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/05/17 -- Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTC PINK: CBIS), a U.S. company specializing in the development of cannabinoid-based medicines, is pleased to announce that the Company has already achieved a good number of its goals for 2017. The Growth Guidance Report has CBIS outlined as an industry leader. Cannabis Science is aggressively expanding its corporate footprint in legal states throughout the USA, to help self-medicating patients with multiple critical ailments.

One of CBIS' key accomplishments in 2017 was the successful launch of the CBIS Native American Sovereign Education Initiative package. This has proven to be quite successful with the University opportunities, land preparation, economic stimulus, regulatory guidelines, local and international government relations, laboratories, cultivation procedures, and product manufacturing utilizing cannabis and/or industrial hemp. The Company is very pleased with the industrial hemp planting currently in progress and very excited to report specific progress moving forward. The Company is expanding its land deals across the country and is moving the grow pods to key locations for special cloning and research projects.

"I am particularly excited about the Cannabis Science Consortium. This consortium, led by CBIS, will include collaborations with research and patient-care institutions in the U.S. and worldwide. Our Consortium provides CBIS with a global platform to develop cannabinoid-based medicines and to undertake clinical trials for several medicines that have the potential to help so many people. By partnering with leading individuals and institutions, we hope to increase the cannabinoid-based medicines in our development pipeline, and shorten the release time. CBIS, Inc. is working in three major areas: more efficient and effective delivery of cannabinoids to the sites of disease; understanding how to create the right mixtures of cannabinoids; and defining the diseases that may benefit from cannabinoid therapeutics. In these endeavors we are informed by the 2016 National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine Report on 'The Health Effects of Cannabis and Cannabinoids: The Current State of Evidence and Recommendations for Research'," stated Cannabis Science Inc., Dr. Allen Herman, Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

CBIS has successfully released several new products for self-medicating patient testing and observational studies, including the CBIS Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI) to target Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and Asthma; the CBIS Transdermal Patch to target chronic pain; and the CBIS Suppository to target severe pain and other symptoms associated with cancers, anxiety, and insomnia. In addition to these and other CBIS products, the Company continues to invest significantly in the research, development, and clinical trials for new cannabinoid formulations and innovative delivery systems for numerous critical indications.

"The 2017 Gala Event is for everyone! Our work is always targeted to those suffering from the many illnesses that may effectively be treated using cannabinoids. We are moving rapidly to serve these patients as quickly as possible. This Gala Event will give us a platform to reach a great number of people in need. We have chosen Beverly Hills, CA as the host city for the 2017 Gala and we will shortly announce the dates. I am excited to finally make the loyalty shareholder gift announcements at the 2017 Gala and release some new and exciting venture partnership opportunities," stated Cannabis Science Inc., President & CEO, Co-Founder, Mr. Raymond C. Dabney.

Another accomplishment of note is CBIS' registration with the U.S. federal government to receive contracts and grants. CBIS completed its registration in the System for Award Management (SAM), and applied for and received a Commercial and Government Entity (CAGE) Code from the Defense Logistics Agency. By successfully completing this process, CBIS has access to a market of over $192 billion in contracts and over $450 billion in grants annually.

Cannabis Science calls on all MMJ Companies to recognize and join in the fight against Opioid Addiction and Deaths by educating and supporting their self-medicating patients to fight opioid over-usage by using all forms of ingested MMJ as a Gateway out of Extreme Opioid Usage.

Dr. Allen Herman, Chief Medical Officer, (CMO), Cannabis Science Inc., confirmed in that previous news release, "Using cannabis to treat acute pain is familiar territory. Anecdotally, we've heard about patients replacing prescription drugs with cannabis as a gateway out. This could either be due to the fact that's it a drug with a fewer amount of side effects or it supports the ability to avoid using alcohol or illicit substances in combinations. There are many different cannabis-based medication strengths available, self-medicating patients should consider their condition and capabilities before they choose their method of delivery and dosage strengths as each combination has a different effect on different people. Some even say that cannabis gives them mindfulness and the ability to take a step back and think about what they're doing, or about to do. But if you're taking the step to wean yourself off a hard drug, you'll need all the support you can get. Cannabis helps with symptoms like nausea, tremors, and insomnia."

Last fall, a study published in JAMA Internal Medicine found a 25% drop in opioid overdose deaths in states with medical cannabis laws on the books. Nearly 50,000 Americans die by drug overdose each year, but that fact is not as simple as it may seem. Most of these deaths are caused not by illegal drugs such as heroin and cocaine but by prescription painkillers -- legal medication meant to help people, not kill them. That's a very serious problem. Roughly 20,000 people die of prescription overdoses annually in the United States, and opioid painkillers are the No. 1 reason. Now the medical community is desperately looking to commercialize its new approaches to pain and addiction. Medical Marijuana, as it turns out, may be the best option as a gateway out of opioid addiction.

About Cannabis Science, Inc.

Cannabis Science, Inc. takes advantage of its unique understanding of metabolic processes to provide novel treatment approaches to a number of illnesses for which current treatments and understanding remain unsatisfactory. Cannabinoids have an extensive history dating back thousands of years, and currently, there are a growing number of peer-reviewed scientific publications that document the underlying biochemical pathways that cannabinoids modulate. The Company works with leading experts in drug development, medicinal characterization, and clinical research to develop, produce, and commercialize novel therapeutic approaches for the treatment for illnesses caused by infections as well as for age-related illness. Our initial focus is on skin cancers, HIV/AIDS, and neurological conditions. The Company is proceeding with the research and development of its proprietary drugs as a part of this initial focus: CS-S/BCC-1, CS-TATI-1, and CS-NEURO-1, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. A statement containing words such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based drugs. Cannabis Science, Inc., does not undertake any duty nor does it intend to update the results of these forward-looking statements. Safe Harbor Statement. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a 'safe harbor' for forward looking statements. Certain of the statements contained herein, which are not historical facts are forward looking statements with respect to events, the occurrence of which involved risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be impacted, either positively or negatively, by various factors. Information concerning potential factors that could affect the company is detailed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3153698



Cannabis Science, Inc.

Dr. Allen Herman

Chief Medical Officer (CMO)

allen.herman@cannabisscience.com

Tel: 1-888-263-0832



Cannabis Science, Inc.

Mr. Raymond C. Dabney

President & CEO, Co-Founder

raymond.dabney@cannabisscience.com

Tel: 1-888-263-0832



