TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/05/17 -- Lundin Mining Corporation (TSX: LUN)(OMX: LUMI) ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") announces that the report for the second quarter period ended June 30, 2017 will be published after the close of the trading day in Toronto on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.

The Company will hold a telephone conference call and webcast at 08:00am ET, 14:00 CET on Thursday, July 27, 2017. Conference call details are provided below:

Please call in 10 minutes before the conference starts and stay on the line (an operator will be available to assist you).

Call-in number for the conference call (North America): +1 617 826 1698Call-in number for the conference call (North America Toll Free): +1 877 648 7976 Call-in number for the conference call (Sweden): +46 (0) 8 5661 9361

To view the live webcast presentation, please log on using this direct link: http://www.investorcalendar.com/IC/CEPage.asp?ID=176030

The presentation slideshow will also be available in PDF format for download from the Lundin Mining website http://www.lundinmining.com before the conference call.

A replay of the telephone conference will be available after the completion of the conference call until August 3, 2017.

Replay numbers:

North America: +1 404 537 3406 The passcode for the replay is: 49182369

A replay of the webcast will be available by clicking on the direct link above.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Chile, the United States of America, Portugal, and Sweden, primarily producing copper, nickel and zinc. In addition, Lundin Mining holds an indirect 24 percent equity stake in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. This information was publicly communicated on July 5, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

