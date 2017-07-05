The global clostridium difficile treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market research.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170705005772/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global clostridium difficile treatment market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In this market research report, Technaviocovers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global clostridium difficile treatmentmarketfor 2017-2021. The market is further categorized into narrow-spectrum antibiotics and broad-spectrum antibiotics based on drug category.

Technavio's research analysts segment the global clostridium difficile treatment market into the following regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Americas: largest market for CDI treatment

In 2016, the Americas dominated the global CDI treatment market with more than 56% of the market share. This was due to the common use of antibiotics in the country. According to the CDC, in the US, about 15,000 deaths on an annual basis, can be directly attributed to CDI. More than 80% of all deaths associated with CDI were of people above the age of 65.

As CDI is commonly prevalent among the aging population, the growth of the aging population in the region will drive the growth of the CDI treatment market in the Americas. The population of people aged above 65 is the fastest-growing segment in the US. According to the US Census Bureau, between 2012 to 2050, the aging population in the US will grow from 43.1 million to 82.7 million.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

EMEA: launch of diagnostic tools with new technology to drive growth

The CDI treatment market in EMEA is expected to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period. Developed countries in Europe such as the UK, Italy, Spain, Germany, and France are witnessing an increase in the consumption of drugs for CDI treatment, which will drive the growth of the market in the region.

According to Sapna Jha, a lead analyst for infectious and rare diseasesresearch at Technavio, "The recurrence of the disease is a major challenge to the growth of the global CDI treatment market. The disease recurs in approximately 25% of all successfully treated patients. Studies are being undertaken to reduce the recurrence of CDI."

The recent launches of diagnostic tools with new technology will also drive the growth of the market in the region. For instance, in April 2017, Roche launched the cobas Liat PCR System, which is equipped with four assays that provide first 20-minute real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) nucleic acid test to detect CDI. The launches of such advanced diagnostic tools will help detect infections at an early stage and improve treatment outcomes, which will drive the growth of the market.

APAC: growing incidence of CDI to fuel growth

The CDI treatment market in APAC is growing rapidly when compared with EMEA and the Americas. APAC is expected to grow at a faster rate owing to increased awareness and the entry of new companies that offer drugs at cost-effective prices. The markets in countries such as India and China are expected to grow rapidly owing to increasing incidence of CDI in the region.

"CDI mostly affects elderly people who frequent hospitals or people who live in long-term care facilities. It can also occur due to the use of antibiotics. China is expected to be the largest revenue contributor to the CDI treatment market in APAC during the forecast period since close to 10% of the population of China is above the age of 65," says Sapna.

The top vendors in the global CDI treatment market as highlighted in this market research analysis are:

Actelion Pharmaceuticals

Merck

Pfizer

Summit Therapeutics

Browse Related Reports:

Global Tinea Pedis Treatment Market 2017-2021

Global Herpes Treatment Market 2017-2021

Global Animal Wound Care Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170705005772/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com