NOVA Chemicals Corporation: NOVA Chemicals Responds to Canadian Federal Court's Monetary Award of Damages in Patent Infringement Case

Calgary, Alberta (July 4, 2017) - NOVA Chemicals Corporation ("NOVA Chemicals") is disappointed in the Court's monetary award and believe it is over-inclusive relative to the term of Dow's patent and profits attributable to NOVA's accused SURPASS® resins.

The Canadian Court's decisions are inconsistent with the U.S. Court decision that held the corresponding Dow U.S. patents 5,847,053 and 6,111,023 to be invalid.

NOVA Chemicals plans to appeal the decisions.

This decision has no impact whatsoever on the availability of our SURPASS resins going forward.

