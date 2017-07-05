SOITEC: AVAILABILITY OF THE 2016-2017 REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

AVAILABILITY OF THE 2016-2017 REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Bernin (Grenoble), France, on July 5, 2017 - Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in generating and manufacturing revolutionary semiconductor materials, today announces the release of its 2016-2017 Registration Document, filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) under visa no. D.17-0720 dated July 4, 2017.

The French version of the 2016-2016 Registration Document is available for consultation on the Company's website (www.soitec.com (https://www.soitec.com/fr)), in the section Company - Investors - Financial Reports - 2016-2017, and in the section Company - Investors - Shareholders information - Annual General Meeting - 2016-2017, or at the following link:

https://www.soitec.com/media/documents/109/file/soitec_ddr2016_2017_visa_amf.pdf (https://www.soitec.com/media/documents/109/file/soitec_ddr2016_2017_visa_amf.pdf)

An English courtesy translation for information purposes will be available shortly, on the Company's website (www.soitec.com (https://www.soitec.com/fr)), in the section Company - Investors - Financial Reports - 2016-2017, and in the section Company - Investors - Shareholders information - Annual General Meeting - 2016-2017.

The 2016-2017 Registration Document contains:

the 2016-2017 annual financial report;

the 2016-2017 management report, including the report as provided for in Article L. 225-37-2 of the French commercial Code on the compensation policy of the Company's corporate officers for the current fiscal year ending on March 31, 2018;

the 2016-2017 corporate social responsibility report;

the 2016-2017 Chairman of the Board of Directors' report as provided for in Article L. 225-37 of the French commercial Code on corporate governance, internal control procedures and risks management;

the Board of Directors' additional report on the reserved capital increases of April 29, 2016;

the Board of Directors' additional report on the use of the delegation of authority granted by the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' General Meeting of April 11, 2016, in its resolutions no. 11;

the special report on stock options with respect to 2016-2016 fiscal year;

the special report on free shares allocations with respect to 2016-2017 fiscal year;

the Board of Directors' report to the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' General Meeting of July 26, 2017;

the text of resolutions submitted to the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' General Meeting of July 26, 2017;

the Company's treasury shares buyback program description submitted to the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' General Meeting of July 26, 2017;

the statutory auditors' report as provided for in Article L. 225-235 du Code de commerce, on the Chairman of the Board of Directors' report;

the statutory auditors' special report on the regulated agreements and undertakings;

the statutory auditors' report on the statutory financial statements;

the statutory auditors' report on the consolidated financial statements;

the report of one of the statutory auditors, designated as independent third-party organization, on the social, environmental and corporate information;

the description of the fees paid to the statutory auditors.

