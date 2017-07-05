EQUITY ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against CenturyLink, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against CenturyLink, Inc. ('CenturyLink' or the 'Company') (NYSE: CTL) for possible violations of federal securities laws between February 27, 2014 and June 15, 2017 inclusive (the 'Class Period'). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the firm prior to the August 21, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, CenturyLink made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that the Company's policies allowed its employees to add services or lines to accounts without customer permission, resulting in millions of dollars in unauthorized charges; that revenues were the product of illicit conduct and unsustainable; that this illicit conduct was likely to subject CenturyLink to heightened regulatory scrutiny; and that as a result of the above, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When this information was announced, shares of CenturyLink dropped in value materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

