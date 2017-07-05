Pharma Industries have been under a lot of pressure due to the intense competition rising from the regional players, fall in commodity prices, compliance with the regional laws, the intense task of hiring the right talent, and building a productive workforce.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170705006077/en/

Infiniti Research offers a variety of healthcare market intelligence solutions. (Graphic: Business Wire)

However, according to Infiniti Research, the emerging markets will witness a positive turn in the upcoming years, providing huge prospects for pharma revenues. Infiniti Research observes that there is a huge scope for pharma revenues to double in the next ten years. Even if the markets in the Americas and Europe seem like better current options, pharma players should concentrate on building a full-fledged business strategy for the emerging economies.

To help pharma companies develop plans for emerging markets, Infiniti Research has announced their top three major strategies for pharma companies to make a long-lasting impact in emerging markets.

Looking for more research? Request a free proposal

Top 3 Strategies Pharma Companies Must Employ When Entering Emerging Economies

Going beyond the commercial model

The basic commercial model is largely hinged on sales and marketing strategies and one major error which many pharma companies commit is not going beyond this model. Adapting to local conditions and creating solutions to meet local demands and constraints will be more impactful in emerging economies.

Expansion of Patient Access

Pharma heads should work towards striking a fine balance between pricing strategy and market access. Opting for voluntary licensing deals can play a critical role in drawing incremental revenues, broadening patient access, and most of all building goodwill

Not letting go of innovation

Pharma majors have been hesitant to use emerging economies as suitable hubs for innovative programs. However, with a huge number of undertreated diseases, countries in Africa and Asia can be converted into a test bed for innovative technologies and drug solutions.

Read more: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/thoughts/top-3-strategies-pharma-companies-must-employ-mitigate-risks-emerging-economies

Infiniti Research Pharma Market Intelligence Studies

Drug Development Pipeline and Key Strategy for European Pharmaceutical Industry

View study: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/drug-development-pipeline-and-key-strategy-analysis-european-pharmaceutical-major

Competitive Benchmarking of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Manufacturers in China

View Study: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/competitive-benchmarking-active-pharmaceutical-ingredients-api-manufacturers-china-2

Market Landscape for the Small Molecule Sector

View study: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/pressrelease/market-assessment-small-molecules

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 14 years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170705006077/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Infiniti Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.infinitiresearch.com

Contact Us