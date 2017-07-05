EQUITY ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation ('Booz Allen' or the 'Company') (NYSE: BAH) for possible violations of federal securities laws between May 19, 2016 and June 15, 2017 inclusive (the 'Class Period'). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Booz Allen shares during the Class Period should contact the firm prior to the August 18, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

To participate in this class action lawsuit, click here.

You can also call Brian Lundin, Esq., of Lundin Law PC, at 888-713-1033, or you can e-mail him at brian@lundinlawpc.com.

No class has been certified in the above action yet. Until a class is certified, you are not considered represented by an attorney. You may also choose to do nothing and be an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Booz Allen made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: the Company engaged in improper accounting practices in its contracts with the U.S. government; that its revenues derived from services provided to the U.S. government were inflated and unsustainable; that the discovery of such conduct would subject the Company to heightened regulatory scrutiny, potential criminal sanctions, and endanger its business relationship with the U.S. government; and that as a result of the above, Booz Allen's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. Upon release of this information to the public, shares of Booz Allen dropped in value, which harmed investors according to the Complaint.

Lundin Law PC was founded by Brian Lundin, a securities litigator based in Los Angeles dedicated to upholding shareholders' rights.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in certain jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact:

Lundin Law PC

Brian Lundin, Esq.

Telephone: 888-713-1033

Facsimile: 888-713-1125

brian@lundinlawpc.com

http://lundinlawpc.com/

SOURCE: Lundin Law PC