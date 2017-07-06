Wheaton Precious Metals to Release 2017 Second Quarter Results on August 10, 2017

VANCOUVER, July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSX:WPM) (NYSE:WPM) will release 2017 second quarter results on Thursday, August 10, 2017, after market close.

A conference call will be held Friday, August 11, 2017, starting at 11:00 am (Eastern Time) to discuss these results. To participate in the live call please use one of the following methods:

Dial toll free from Canada or the US:1-888-231-8191

Dial from outside Canada or the US:1-647-427-7450

Pass code:50693115

Live audio webcast:http://www.wheatonpm.com

Participants should dial in five to ten minutes before the call.

The conference call will be recorded and available until August 18, 2017 at 11:59 pm ET. The webcast will be available for one year. You can listen to an archive of the call by one of the following methods:

Dial toll free from Canada or the US:1-855-859-2056

Dial from outside Canada or the US:1-416-849-0833

Pass code:50693115

Archived audio webcast:http://www.wheatonpm.com

Patrick Drouin, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., Tel: 1-844-288-9878, Email: info@wheatonpm.com, Website: http://www.wheatonpm.com