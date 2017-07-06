

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES(i) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+---------------------------------------------+--------------------------------+ |1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying | | |issuer | G4S plc | |of existing shares to which voting rights are| | |attached: (ii) | | +---------------------------------------------+--------------------------------+ |2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): | +-----------------------------------------------------------------------+------+ |An acquisition or disposal of voting rights | X | +-----------------------------------------------------------------------+------+ |An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which | | |may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting | | |rights are attached | | +-----------------------------------------------------------------------+------+ |An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect | | |to qualifying financial instruments | | +-----------------------------------------------------------------------+------+ |An event changing the breakdown of voting rights | | +-----------------------------------------------------------------------+------+ |Other (please specify): | | +--------------------------------------+--------------------------------+------+ |3. Full name of person(s) subject to | Invesco Ltd | |the |1555 Peachtree Street, NE, Suite 1800, | |notification obligation: (iii) | Atlanta, GA 30309, USA | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |4. Full name of shareholder(s) | | | (if different from 3.):(iv) | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |5. Date of the transaction and date on| | |which the threshold is crossed or | 4.07.2017 | |reached: (v) | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |6. Date on which issuer notified: | 5.07.2017 | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or| 12% | |reached: (vi, vii) | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+



+-+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | |8. Notified details: | +-+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | |A: Voting rights attached to shares (viii, ix) | +-+----------+----------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |Class/type |Situation previous |Resulting situation after the triggering | |of |to the triggering |transaction | |shares |transaction | | | +------+------+--------+------+------------------+---------------------+ |if possible |Number|Number|% of |Number|Number of voting |% of voting rights | |using |of |of |voting |of |rights |(x) | |the ISIN |Shares|Voting|rights |shares| | | |CODE | |Rights| +------+------+-----------+------+--------------+ | | | | |Direct|Direct|Indirect |Direct|Indirect | | | | | | |(xi) |(xii) | | | +------------+------+------+--------+------+------+-----------+------+--------------+ |GB00B01FLG62| | | | | | | | | | | | |11.99% | | |186,530,230| |12.02% | | | | | | | | | | | +------------+------+------+--------+------+------+-----------+------+--------------+



+-+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | |B: Qualifying Financial Instruments | +-+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +-+------------+----------+--------+-------------+---------------------+------------+ |Type of |Expiration| |Exercise/ |Number of voting |% of voting | |financial |date | |Conversion |rights that may be |rights | |instrument |(xiii) | |Period (xiv) |acquired if the | | | | | | |instrument is | | | | | | |exercised/ converted.| | +--------------+----------+--------+-------------+---------------------+------------+ | | | | | | | +--------------+----------+--------+-------------+---------------------+------------+



+-+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | |C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial | | |Instruments (xv, xvi) | +-+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +-+-----------+--------+----------+--+----------+---------------------+-------------+ |Type of |Exercise|Expiration| |Exercise/ |Number of voting |% of voting | |financial |price |date | |Conversion|rights instrument |rights (xix, | |instrument | |(xvii) | |period |refers to |xx) | | | | | |(xviii) | | | +-------------+--------+----------+--+----------+---------------------+-------+-----+ | | | | | | |Nominal|Delta| | | | +--+ | +-------+-----+ | | | | | | | | | +-------------+--------+----------+--+----------+---------------------+-------+-----+



+-+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | |Total (A+B+C) | +-+-----------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ | |Number of voting rights |Percentage of voting rights | +-+-----------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ | | 186,530,230 | 12.02% | +-+-----------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+



9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity, if applicable: (xxi) +-------------------+-------------------+-------------------+------------------+ |NAME |% OF VOTING RIGHTS |% OF VOTING RIGHTS |TOTAL OF BOTH IF | | |IF IT EQUALS OR IS |THROUGH FINANCIAL |IT EQUALS OR IS | | |HIGHER THAN THE |INSTRUMENTS IF IT |HIGHER THAN THE | | |NOTIFICABLE |EQUALS OR IS HIGHER|NOTIFIABLE | | |THRESHOLD |THAN THE NOTIFIABLE|THRESHOLD | | | |THRESHOLD | | +-------------------+-------------------+-------------------+------------------+ |Invesco Asset |11.638% |0 |11.638% | |Management Limited | | | | +-------------------+-------------------+-------------------+------------------+ |Invesco Asset |0.002% |0 |0.002% | |Management Japan | | | | |Limited | | | | +-------------------+-------------------+-------------------+------------------+ |Invesco Asset |0.369% |0 |0.369% | |Management | | | | |Deutschland GmgH | | | | | | | | | +-------------------+-------------------+-------------------+------------------+ |Invesco PowerShares|0.013% |0 |0.013% | |Capital Management | | | | |LLC | | | | +-------------------+-------------------+-------------------+------------------+ |Invesco Hong Kong |0.0001% |0 |0.0001% | |Limited | | | | +-------------------+-------------------+-------------------+------------------+



Proxy Voting: 10. Name of the proxy holder: Invesco (UK) Ltd 11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold: N/A 12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights: N/A



13. Additional information: 14. Contact name: Celine Barroche, Company Secretary 15. Contact telephone number: + 44(0) 207 963 3250



