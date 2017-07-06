Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - Norgine's Acquisition of Merus Labs Crosses Final Hurdle as Spanish Anti-Trust Agency Okays the Deal

Research Desk Line-up: Summit Therapeutics Post Earnings Coverage

Norgine requires that at least 662/3% of Merus Labs' shareholders vote in favor of the transaction for the deal to be completed. Merus Labs has scheduled a special meeting of its shareholders on July 10, 2017, to request its shareholders to vote in favor of the transaction. Once more than 662/3% shareholders vote in favor of the deal, and the legal requirement and other closing conditions are completed, the deal would be final. The shareholders have time till 10.00 am (Toronto time) on July 06, 2017, to cast their vote on the matter either in person or through proxy. It is estimated that after completing all formalities the transaction will close on or around July 17, 2017.

Merus Labs and Norgine's Arrangement Agreement

In May 2017, Merus Labs and Norgine had entered into a definitive agreement wherein, Norgine would acquire all issued and outstanding common shares of Merus for $1.65 per share in cash along with any debts. The total enterprise value of the deal was pegged at approximately $342 million. The agreement comes with a termination fee clause. According to the termination clause, Norgine will be entitled to a termination fee of $7.5 million, in the event that Merus Labs backs out of the deal with Norgine and enters into a superior agreement with a third party.

The acquisition would boost Norgine's position as Europe's specialist pharma Company. Both Companies' Boards of Directors had already approved the deal.

Norgine had already arranged for the financing for the deal using a mix of cash in hand and fresh debt. The transaction was expected to close by September 30, 2017, subject to receiving shareholders and regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.

About the partners to the agreement

Norgine is a leading European specialty pharmaceutical Company with a rich history of over 110 years. The Company is headquartered in the Netherlands and has an R&D site in Hengoed, Wales as well as two manufacturing sites in Hengoed, Wales and Dreux, France. The Company's expertise is in the fields of gastroenterology, hepatology, cancer, and supportive care. It has a global team of over 1,000 people.

For the FY16, Norgine recorded total revenues of over €368 million.

Merus Labs is a specialty pharmaceutical Company with products in oncology, women's health, cardiovascular, urology, and infectious diseases focused on Europe. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and licensing of branded prescription pharmaceutical products. The Company's corporate headquarter is in Toronto, Canada and its European headquarter is in Luxembourg.

Last Close Stock Review

On Wednesday, July 05, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $1.27, rising 1.57% from its previous closing price of $1.25. A total volume of 9.42 thousand shares has exchanged hands. Merus Labs' stock price skyrocketed 39.52% in the last three months, 45.93% in the past six months, and 0.99% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have soared 45.93%. At Wednesday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $148.23 million.

