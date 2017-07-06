Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - Broadcom/Brocade Deal Gets Conditional OK from US FTC

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=AVGO. The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on July 03, 2017, granted conditional approval to the $5.9 billion takeover of Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. by Broadcom. The condition set forth by the FTC is that Broadcom would establish a "firewall" so that it will not be able to access proprietary information about Broadcom's customer and Brocade's major competitor - Cisco Systems Inc. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

FTC's concern and suggestion

FTC's concern is with regards to the fiber channel switches which are manufactured by only two major competitors in the world - Brocade and Cisco Systems, Inc. FTC feels that Broadcom's acquisition of Brocade will result in Broadcom getting access to proprietary business information about Brocade's direct competitor Cisco. Broadcom could use the information to stifle the competition and slow down the innovation in the global market of fiber channel switches. This could result in customers having to pay a higher price for the fiber channel switches or any innovation in this field abridged.

Fiber channel switches are part of storage area networks that transfer data between servers and storage arrays in data centers. Because fiber channel switches can quickly and securely transfer large amounts of data, they are often used for mission-critical applications.

The issue is particularly critical because Broadcom designs fiber channel application specific integrated circuits, or ASICs, that are custom-tailored to carry out the functions of each switch. Broadcom caters to both the manufacturers of fiber channel switches - Brocade and Cisco.

The conditional grant from FTC would prevent Broadcom from using Cisco's confidential business information for any other purpose than to design, manufacture, and sell fiber channel ASICs for Cisco.

Future plan

As per the FTC directive, Broadcom will need to have a separate facility as well as a separate information technology system for the business group that handles development, production, sales, and marketing of fiber channel ASICs for Cisco. The security protocols for this group as well as the IT system will grant access only to certain authorized individuals. The other information will be contained within the protection of the firewall. FTC will appoint a person to monitor the system for a period of five years to ensure that Broadcom complies with the FTC's directions. FTC holds the right to extend this monitoring for a further five years if required.

FTC has given a 30 days' time for the public to make their comments on the matter. The Commission has indicated that it will give its final view on the Broadcom/Brocade deal after August 02, 2017.

The Broadcom/Brocade deal

Broadcom had announced the acquisition of Brocade in November 2016. The all-cash deal was valued at $5.9 billion, including debts. Broadcom had agreed to pay $12.75 in cash for each Brocade's share. The merger agreement also detailed Broadcom assisting Brocade in divesting its IP networking business which included the wireless and campus networking, data center switching and routing, and software networking solutions. The divestment was planned so that the "competitive" overlap of some important customers could be avoided. The deal was one of the biggest in the semiconductor industries in recent times.

Last Close Stock Review

At the closing bell, on Wednesday, July 05, 2017, Broadcom's stock rose slightly by 0.81%, ending the trading session at $231.61. A total volume of 2.97 million shares has exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 2.71 million shares. The Company's stock price skyrocketed 5.78% in the last three months, 29.87% in the past six months, and 53.63% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock soared 31.02% since the start of the year. The stock has a dividend yield of 1.76% and currently has a market cap of $93.36 billion.

