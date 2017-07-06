

MERIDIAN (dpa-AFX) - Liberty Interactive Corp. (QVCA, QVCB, LVNTA, LVNTB) and HSN, Inc. (HSNI) announced they have entered into an agreement whereby Liberty Interactive will acquire the 62% of HSNi it does not already own in an all-stock transaction. HSNi shareholders will receive fixed consideration of 1.65 shares of Series A QVC Group common stock for every share of HSNi common stock. This equates to a total enterprise value for HSNi of $2.6 billion, an equity value of $2.1 billion, and consideration of $40.36 per HSNi share.



Liberty Interactive intends to issue 53.4 million shares of QVC Series A common stock to HSNi shareholders. Following the completion of the transaction, Liberty Interactive expects to continue its repurchases of QVC Group common stock.



