Finastra Service Bureau Awarded SIP v2 Label by SWIFT

Finastra today announced that its UK-based service bureau (formerly part of D+H) has been awarded the SWIFT Shared Infrastructure Program (SIP) version 2 for 2016 label. It is the first Europe-based service bureau to hold the SIP v2 and Premier Operational Practice certifications.

The terms and conditions of SWIFT's Shared Infrastructure Program define operational standards for third-party service bureaus offering SWIFT connectivity, ensuring quality, security and reliability. Version 2 of the SIP terms and conditions, released in 2016, includes standards for capacity management, cybersecurity, human resources vetting and security training. The SWIFT Shared Infrastructure Program also governs the relationship between SWIFT and an end-user of a service bureau.

"Finastra is committed to delivering the highest levels of agility, innovation and integration across our solutions, including within our service bureaus," said Robin Crewe, CTO, Lending and Transaction Banking, Finastra. "With this SIP v2 designation from SWIFT, and combined with our Premier Operational Practice certification, customers of our UK service bureau can be confident they are meeting the strictest terms and conditions relating to quality, security and reliability."

Finastra is one of the world's largest SWIFT connectivity service bureau operators and, in addition to having received SIP v2 accreditation, is the only operator with two Premier Operational Practice certifications - the highest SWIFT rating available.

Finastra unlocks the potential of people and businesses in finance, creating a platform for open innovation. Formed in 2017 by the combination of Misys and D+H, we provide the broadest portfolio of financial services software in the world today - spanning retail banking, transaction banking, lending, and treasury and capital markets. Our solutions enable customers to deploy mission critical technology on premises or in the cloud. Our scale and geographical reach means that we can serve customers effectively, regardless of their size or geographic location - from global financial institutions, to community banks and credit unions. Through our open, secure and reliable solutions, customers are empowered to accelerate growth, optimize cost, mitigate risk and continually evolve to meet the changing needs of their customers. 48 of the world's top 50 banks use Finastra technology.

