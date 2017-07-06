Door to Door Move Launches its New and Easy-to-Navigate Website

Door to Door Move is an Online Service Provider that Helps People Who Need to Move to Find a Reputable and Affordable Moving Company

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2017 / Faye Michaels, founder of Door to Door Move, is pleased to announce the launch of her company's new and user-friendly website.

As Michaels explained, she was inspired to launch Door to Door Move after watching a team of movers struggle with loading a piano onto their truck.

"The owner was looking very upset and stressed, and the team looked like they'd never even seen a piano before let alone moved one," Michaels said, adding that she remembers feeling very bad for the lady and thinking that moving really shouldn't be that stressful.

Michaels started looking into the process of finding moving companies and discovered that it was a stressful and challenging experience to locate a great and reputable company. In many ways, she felt that it was even more difficult than searching for a new home.

"With this in mind, I developed Door to Door Move. I wanted my customers to avoid the stress of finding a moving company who had the skills and expertise to handle the particular requirements of their move," Michaels said.

Michaels spent hours working on creating a database of companies that would not only offer outstanding customer service at an affordable price but can also handle specialty items, like a baby grand piano or antiques. Now, thanks to the new website, people who need assistance with moving can easily find a reputable company to help them.

"Whether you need some basic moving help such as a moving truck or need a more full service deal, including storage and packing assistance, you can be assured that we can help to connect you with a moving team who will care for all of your belongings and memories," Michaels said.

About Door to Door Move:

Door to Door Move is an online service provider. They can allow people to harness their industry expertise to find the best moving companies. Whether somebody needs to relocate their entire house or they have specialist items such as a baby grand piano or antiques, they can help everyone to find a fantastic moving company who cares for their belongings right from their old home to their new door. For more information, please visit https://www.doortodoormove.org/.

