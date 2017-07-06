Eastman Chemical Company: Eastman Schedules Second-Quarter 2017 Financial Results News Release and SEC Form 8-K Filing, Teleconference and Webcast

Financial Results Release:Â Thursday, July 27, 2017

Approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Via wire distribution and www.eastman.com (http://www.eastman.com),

News Center and SEC Form 8-K filing.



Â Teleconference: Friday, July 28, 2017

8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Via listen-only live webcast and teleconference.



Â Â Live webcast: www.investors.eastman.com (http://www.investors.eastman.com) for link to the live webcast and to view the accompanying slides. Â Â Â Teleconference: Dial-in number 719-325-2213

Passcode: 7395643



Â Replay: A webcast replay, as well as a replay in downloadable MP3 format, will be available at www.investors.eastman.com (http://www.investors.eastman.com) . Â Â Â Telephone replay available continuously beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, July 28, 2017 through 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, August 7, 2017 at 888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820, passcode 7395643.



Â

Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Investor Contact: Greg Riddle, 212-835-1620, griddle@eastman.com (mailto:griddle@eastman.com)

Media Contact: Tracy Kilgore Addington, 423-224-0498, tracy@eastman.com (mailto:tracy@eastman.com) Â Â Â Â Â





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Eastman Chemical Company via Globenewswire

