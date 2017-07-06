POINT ROBERTS, WA--(Marketwired - July 06, 2017) - Investorideas.com, a global news source covering leading sectors including mining stocks releases an exclusive podcast interview with Luke Norman of US Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU).

Based on preliminary studies and scout holes made in the past year, US Gold Corp. already has reason to be optimistic about their Keystone property, according to company Co-Founder and Corporate Developer, Luke Norman.

Norman, who co-founded Gold Standard Ventures Corp., where he worked alongside US Gold Corp.'s Vice President and Head of Exploration Dave Mathewson, explained how the team at Keystone employed a similar approach for scouting the property.

"The way we do that, the same as how we did it previously at Gold Standard, is a combination of us going on and doing surface sampling for certain trace minerals, as well as geophysical studies to understand what's going on with faults and structures," he said.

Norman said that this work generated enthusiasm, but stressed the greater importance of subsequent drilling.

"We conducted all these studies and we started to get a lot of good information that got us more excited about the opportunity," he said. "Ultimately nothing tells you what's going on in a district like this until you get the drills down and test your theories out."

The Keystone property had five scout holes drilled by the end of 2016 and according to Norman this revealed the type of rock seen at lucrative neighboring mines.

"Late last year we got to conduct the first five of seven or eight scout holes that are now in completion, and got to look at the rock packages underlying the Keystone district and how that would stack up to neighboring districts including Cortez," he said. "What we realized immediately when we saw our first hole out of Keystone is we have this massive, thick, multi-layered rock package underlying the project that is identical in nature to Cortez Hills and actually very similar to the biggest gold deposits on the Carlin trend as well."

"I don't want to use too much hyperbole but to say we were excited might be an understatement," he said.

Norman explained the team's plans moving forward this year and how their completed scout holes already bode well for the future.

"We're going to complete the six, seven or eight scout holes that we're doing in total and from there begin the vectoring process (or the true exploration process), on one or more targets within the Keystone district," he said. "There's absolutely nothing stopping us from encountering a major gold deposit through a scout hole. In fact, from what we've seen so far from some of these scout holes, there is a possibility that we may already be into a discovery."

"2017 is going to be a really exciting time for US Gold investors," he said.

Hear the full interview with Luke Norman: http://www.investorideas.com/Audio/Podcasts/070517-LukeNorman.mp3

About US Gold Corp.

US Gold Corp is a publicly traded U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. US Gold Corp has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. Copper King is located in South East Wyoming and has a historical Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) done by Mine Development Associates in 2012 for Strathmore Minerals Corporation. Keystone is an exploration property on the Cortez trend in Nevada, identified and consolidated by Dave Mathewson. For more information about US Gold Corp, please visit www.usgoldcorp.gold.

US Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU ) is a featured mining stock on Investorideas.com

Visit the company profile on Investorideas.com

http://www.investorideas.com/CO/USAU/

To hear more Investorideas.com podcasts visit: http://www.investorideas.com/Audio/.

Investorideas.com podcasts are also available on iTunes, Google Play Music, Stitcher and Tunein.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas.com is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investment involves risk and possible loss of investment. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Contact each company directly regarding content and press release questions. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. More disclaimer info: http://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp.

Disclosure: US Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) is a paid PR, media and news client effective June 2017 for 2 months

Contact Investorideas.com

800 665 0411