Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2017) - Gunpowder Capital Corp. (CSE: GPC) (CSE: GPC.PR.A) (OTC Pink: GNPWF) (FSE: YS6N) ("Gunpowder" or the "Corporation") announced today that its client, Advantagewon Oil Corp. ("Advantagewon"), has obtained a receipt from the Ontario Securities Commission for its final Prospectus. As a result, Advantagewon has become a reporting issuer in the Province of Ontario and Advantagewon's Common Shares have been approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

Advantagewon will issue a press release when the CSE has determined the listing date and has assigned the Corporation a ticker symbol.

The Board of Directors of Gunpowder has declared an aggregate dividend in kind of One Million, Six Hundred and Sixty-Six Thousand, Six Hundred and Sixty-Seven ("1,666,667") Advantagewon Common Shares held by Gunpowder to be distributed to all Gunpowder Common Share shareholders. The dividend in kind will be payable on July 31, 2017 to Gunpowder Common Share shareholders of record on July 14, 2017. As a result, every such Common Share shareholder of record of Gunpowder will receive a dividend in kind of Fifty-Four ("54") Advantagewon Common Shares for every One Thousand ("1,000") Gunpowder Common Shares held by such shareholder.

Gunpowder would also like to remind its shareholders that as part of its compensation agreement with Advantagewon, and upon successful completion of Advatagewon's going public endeavor, Gunpowder will receive Three Million ("3,000,000") Common Shares of Advantagewon as additional compensation for its services. These shares will be booked as revenue in the third quarter of fiscal 2017.

Mr. Paul Haber Stated: "We are very pleased to have achieved this important milestone and completed the listing of Advantagewon. We believe that Gunpowder offers an attractive go public model for certain junior issuers and we expect that with our first transaction successfully behind us that we will be able to attract additional clients to our model."

