Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2017) - Coro Mining Corp. (TSX: COP) ("Coro or the Company") announces that its SCM Berta ("SCMB") copper operation in Chile has extended its offtake agreement with leading metals trader Louis Dreyfus Company Metals ("LDCM") for an additional 12 months. As part of this agreement, SMCB has received a US$750,000 prepayment facility from LDCM repayable in equal instalments over 12 months at an interest rate of LIBOR plus 6%, through which SCMB commits to the delivery of 3,300 tonnes of copper cathode to the metals trader over the next year.

"Engaging in periodic prepayment facilities such as this and the two previous arrangements we have had with LDCM, all backed by the copper cathode produced at Berta, offers us flexibility we can use to our advantage in the ramp up to full production at this operation," commented President & CEO Luis Tondo. "We appreciate the continued support from LDCM and their confidence in the progress of our operation as we work toward our nameplate production target of 4,800 tonnes per year of copper cathode."

Coro's strategy is to grow a mining business through the discovery, development and operation of "Coro type" deposits. These are defined as projects at any stage of development, which are well located with respect to infrastructure and water, have low permitting risk, and have the potential to achieve a short and cost effective timeline to production. The Company's preference is for open pit heap leach copper projects, where minimizing capital investment takes priority over maximizing NPV, where profitability is prioritized over production rate, and finally, where the likely capital cost is financeable relative to the Company's market capitalization. The Company's assets include the Marimaca development project; its 65% interest in the SCM Berta company, which includes the Berta and Nora operations; the Planta Prat project and the Llancahue prospect.

