Global $30.7 Billion Textile Chemicals Market 2014-2025 with BASF, Dow Chemical, Bayer, Huntsman International and Sumitomo Chemicals Dominating

DUBLIN, July 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Textile Chemicals Market By Product, By Application And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global textile chemicals market value is anticipated to exceed USD 30.70 billion by 2025

The rising consumer demand for innovative and styled clothing products is expected to be a key factor steering the market growth in the coming years.

Due to increased disposable income and high purchasing power especially in the emerging economies such as China, India, Russia, and Brazil is anticipated to result in increased demand for textile chemicals in the next eight years. However, stringent regulatory laws implemented on the usage of fabric chemicals due to its hazardous impact on environment and human health is expected to remain a critical challenge for the manufacturers.

Home furnishing applications dominated the textile chemicals market with demand exceeding 3,600 kilo tons in 2015. Apparel segment accounted for over 25% of global revenue in 2015. Increasing usage of specialty chemicals in emerging application segments such as medical, industrial, and construction textiles is expected to further boost the market growth in the next eight years.



Further key findings from the report suggest:



The global textile chemicals demand was 9.78 million tons in 2015 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period to reach a total market size exceeding 13 million tons by 2025

Coating and sizing chemicals was the largest consumed product category with a total worth of USD 6,353.5 million in 2015 while accounting for just over 30% of the global demand in 2015

in 2015 while accounting for just over 30% of the global demand in 2015 Asia Pacific textile chemicals industry is expected to witnessed the fastest growth and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2016 to 2025. Expansion of key textile manufacturing players in the region, coupled with increasing domestic consumption of novel textile products is expected to support the region to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

textile chemicals industry is expected to witnessed the fastest growth and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2016 to 2025. Expansion of key textile manufacturing players in the region, coupled with increasing domestic consumption of novel textile products is expected to support the region to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Technical textile application segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth over the next nine years. The U.S. product market in the segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2016 to 2025 to reach a net worth of USD 930.1 million by 2025

by 2025 The global industry is discreetly fragmented with the top five enterprises accounting for over 50% of the total revenue in 2015. Major companies identified in this industry include BASF, Dow Chemical Company, Bayer AG, Huntsman International LLC and Sumitomo Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Methodology and Scope



2. Executive Summary



3. Textile Chemicals Industry Outlook

3.1. Market segmentation

3.2. Market size and growth prospects, 2014 - 2025

3.3. Value chain analysis

3.4. Market dynamics

3.5. Key opportunities prioritized

3.6. Industry analysis - Porter's

3.7. PESTEL analysis, 2015



4. Textile Chemicals Market: Product Outlook

4.1. Textile Chemicals market share by product, 2015 & 2025

4.2. Textile Chemicals demand by product, 2015 & 2025

4.2.1. Coating & Sizing Chemicals

4.2.2. Colorants & Auxiliaries

4.2.3. Finishing agents

4.2.4. Surfactants

4.2.5. Desizing Agents

4.2.6. Bleaching Agents

4.2.7. Scouring Agents

4.2.8. Yarn Lubricants



5. Textile Chemicals Market: Application Outlook

5.1. Textile Chemicals market share by application, 2015 & 2025

5.2. Textile Chemicals demand by application, 2015 & 2025

5.2.1. Apparel

5.2.2. Automotive fabric

5.2.3. Home furnishing

5.2.4. Technical textiles

5.2.5. Others



6. Textile Chemicals Market: Regional Outlook



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Company ranking analysis

7.2. Vendor landscape

7.3. Competitive environment

7.4. Company Market positioning

7.5. Strategy framework



8. Company Profiles

8.1. Dow Chemical Company

8.2. Sumitomo Chemicals Co., Ltd.

8.3. BASF SE

8.4. Bayer AG

8.5. Huntsman International LLC

8.6. Kiri Industries Limited

8.7. Omnova Solutions, Inc.

8.8. Kemira

8.9. Lubrizol Corporation

8.10. Archroma

8.11. Omya United Chemicals

8.12. BioTex

8.13. German Chemicals Ltd.

8.14. Fibro Chem, LLC

8.15. AB Enzymes

8.16. Evonik Industries

8.17. Organic Dyes and Pigments LLC

8.18. GOVI N.V

8.19. Ethox Chemicals, LLC

8.20. Himson Chemical Industries Pvt. Ltd. (HCPL)



9. Company Profiles- Local Textile Chemical Manufacturers

9.1. Proceeco Enterprises

9.2. Global Industries Co., Ltd.

9.3. Suzhou Fubin Chemicals

9.4. Zhongshan City Emeer Textile Auxiliary Co., Ltd.

9.5. Nippon Kayaku

9.6. Daikin Industries Ltd.

9.7. Taiwan Surfactant Corporation

9.8. Fibersil Chemical Co., Ltd

9.9. PT Titian Lestari Group

9.10. TTK Company Ltd.

9.11. Rudolf GmbH

9.12. NICCA USA, Inc

9.13. Supross Co., Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/67pfz6/textile_chemicals





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716