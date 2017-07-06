SEAWORLD INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2017 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud at SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. ("SeaWorld" or the "Company") (NYSE: SEAS).

The investigation focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws. Specifically, after market close June 23, 2017, the Company filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") disclosing that it had received subpoenas from the U.S. Department of Justice and the SEC in connection with an investigation "concerning disclosures and public statements made by the Company and certain executives and/or individuals on or before August 2014, including those regarding the impact of the 'Blackfish' documentary, and trading in the Company's securities."

On this news, SeaWorld's share price has declined during intraday trading on June 26, 2017, causing harm to investors.

If you invested in SeaWorld stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here : www.faruqilaw.com/SEAS. There is no cost or obligation to you.

