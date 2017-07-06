Partnership Expands Concurrent Market Opportunity into Storage for Analytics



ATLANTA, 2017-07-06 21:23 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concurrent (NASDAQ:CCUR), a global leader in storage, protection, transformation and delivery of visual assets, and Alluxio, developers of the world's first system that unifies data at memory speed, today announced a joint solution that provides real-time data analytics and machine learning to help service providers analyze viewers' preferences and video consumption patterns.



The joint solution brings together Concurrent's Aquari™ Storage platform with Alluxio Enterprise Edition (AEE) to provide a faster and more scalable alternative for Hadoop users than the Hadoop Distributed File System (HDFS). This combination allows service providers to quickly extract and analyze vast amounts of data that were previously discarded as useless, helping to identify actionable insights and discover new revenue and customer retention opportunities.



"It is imperative that media service providers have the tools and resources they need to deliver content and take advantage of market opportunities immediately and without limitation," said Haoyuan Li, CEO at Alluxio. "By combining Alluxio's virtual distributed storage system with Concurrent Aquari scale-out storage, service providers will be able to deliver instantaneous information essential for targeted advertising and optimized content libraries, thereby growing revenue while keeping operational expenses under control."



Alluxio provides a unified view of enterprise data that spans disparate storage systems, locations and clouds, allowing any big data computational framework to access stored data at memory speed. Alluxio runs critical workloads for numerous Global 2000 companies that include Baidu, Barclay's Bank, CERN, ESRI, Huawei, Intel, and Juniper, among others.



Concurrent Aquari Storage is a modern, intelligent storage system that features simultaneous support for multiple file- or object-based workloads. Built on a true scale-out architecture, Aquari Storage seamlessly and independently scales throughput and capacity. This translates into increased flexibility and scalability to better manage growing visual asset libraries and the applications that process them.



"Concurrent has been providing tier-one service providers around the globe with high-availability storage solutions for decades," said Scott Ryan, Senior Vice President, Products at Concurrent. "By partnering with Alluxio, we are able to further enhance the availability and personalization of the services that our customers offer their end-users. This joint solution provides critical insight into how and when media is consumed and ensures that service providers can take advantage of real-time analysis at memory speed."



About Alluxio Alluxio is the world's first system that unifies data at memory speed. By allowing applications to access data stored in disparate storage systems at memory speed, Alluxio enables enterprises to manage data efficiently, accelerate business analytics, and ease the adoption of hybrid cloud. Venture-backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Alluxio, Inc. was founded by the creators of the Alluxio open source project. For more information, contact info@alluxio.com or follow Alluxio on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.



About Concurrent Concurrent (NASDAQ:CCUR) is a global software and solutions company that develops advanced applications focused on storing, protecting, transforming, and delivering high value media assets. We serve industries and customers that demand uncompromising performance, reliability and flexibility to gain a competitive edge, drive meaningful growth and confidently deliver best-in-class solutions that enrich the lives of millions of people around the world every day. Offices are located in North America, Europe and Asia. Visit www.concurrent.com for further information and follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/Concurrent_CCUR.



Certain statements made or incorporated by reference in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws. Statements regarding future events and developments and a company's future performance, including, but not limited to, management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates, or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. All forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events to differ materially from those projected.



Important risk factors include, but are not limited to, Concurrent's ability to reinvest the net proceeds from the sale of its Real-Time segment in a manner that Concurrent believes will generate an adequate return to its remaining business and the risk factors discussed in Concurrent's Form 10-K filed August 30, 2016 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and in subsequent filings of periodic reports with the SEC. The risk factors discussed in the Form 10-K and subsequently filed periodic reports under the heading "Risk Factors" are specifically incorporated by reference in this press release. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date of such statements. Concurrent undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of future events, new information, or otherwise.



All Concurrent product names and its logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Concurrent while all other product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.



