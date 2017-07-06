Atento included in the ranking "Innovation Brazil" published by Valor Economico

- Valor Economico, a leading business newspaper in Brazil, has recognized Atento among the companies that stand out for its innovation and technology in the country

- The company, which has recently launched Atento Digital, its digital services unit, has been included among the 5 most innovative companies in Brazil in the Services sector ranking

SAO PAULO, July 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO), the leading provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services (CRM/BPO) in Latin America, and one of the three top providers worldwide, has been recognized as one of the most innovative companies in Brazil by Valor Economico.

The company is the only one in its sector included in the "Innovation Brazil" ranking that recognizes companies that stand out for their developments in technology and research in Brazil. The study is produced by Valor Economico, one of the most important newspapers in the country, in collaboration with the consulting firm PwC. Atento achieved the 4th position in the Services sector ranking and the 98th position in the overall ranking of the 150 most innovative companies in the country.

Mario Camara, Managing Director of Atento Brasil commented, "This recognition coincides with the launch of Atento Digital, our newly created business unit integrating Atento's digital assets to generate more value for our clients and accelerate our growth in digital services ". Mr. Camara added, "Our position in this prestigious ranking reflects our commitment to invest in technology, business intelligence and talent to generate end-to-end solutions that enable companies to maximize the benefits of digitalization throughout the customer's life cycle ".

