Global Brain Monitoring Devices Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Compumedics, GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Natus Medical & NIHON KOHDEN

DUBLIN, July 06, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Brain Monitoring Devices Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global brain monitoring devices market to grow at a CAGR of 8.72% during the period 2017-2021.



Global Brain Monitoring Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated by the sales of different brain monitoring devices.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing number of neurological patients. Various autoimmune and cardiovascular diseases, neurological and sleep disorders, and brain tumors affect the functioning of the brain. The brain monitoring devices are required for the diagnosis and monitoring of these diseases. Over the past decade, the world has witnessed a rapid increase in the number of individuals with brain disorders, which is boosting the demand for brain monitoring devices globally.



One trend in the market is application of health informatics and monitoring solutions. Health informatics is an intersection of information technology and healthcare dynamics. It deals with the acquisition, transmission, processing, storage, retrieval, and use of health information.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is under-penetration of market. Emerging economies have a high burden of neurological disease and TBIs. Due to the high prevalence of these disorders, the brain monitoring devices have gained a significant growth in Africa, Latin America, Middle East, and APAC. The market for low-cost products is in high demand in these regions. Developing strategic partnerships and collaborations among the healthcare facilities can fuel the growth of this market in emerging economies.



Key vendors



Compumedics

GE Healthcare

Medtronic

Natus Medical

NIHON KOHDEN

Other prominent vendors



Advanced Brain Monitoring

CAS Medical Systems

Clinical Science System

Elekta

EMS Biomedical

Integra LifeSciences

Masimo

Nonin Medical

Ornim

Tristan Technologies



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Pipeline analysis



Part 07: Market segmentation based on drug class



Part 08: Drug profile of key OAB therapeutics



Part 09: Geographical segmentation



Part 10: Decision framework



Part 11: Drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Vendor landscape



Part 14: Key vendor analysis



Part 15: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2ck8br/global_brain

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716