Global Brain Monitoring Devices Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Compumedics, GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Natus Medical & NIHON KOHDEN

DUBLIN, July 06, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Brain Monitoring Devices Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global brain monitoring devices market to grow at a CAGR of 8.72% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Brain Monitoring Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated by the sales of different brain monitoring devices.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing number of neurological patients. Various autoimmune and cardiovascular diseases, neurological and sleep disorders, and brain tumors affect the functioning of the brain. The brain monitoring devices are required for the diagnosis and monitoring of these diseases. Over the past decade, the world has witnessed a rapid increase in the number of individuals with brain disorders, which is boosting the demand for brain monitoring devices globally.
One trend in the market is application of health informatics and monitoring solutions. Health informatics is an intersection of information technology and healthcare dynamics. It deals with the acquisition, transmission, processing, storage, retrieval, and use of health information.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is under-penetration of market. Emerging economies have a high burden of neurological disease and TBIs. Due to the high prevalence of these disorders, the brain monitoring devices have gained a significant growth in Africa, Latin America, Middle East, and APAC. The market for low-cost products is in high demand in these regions. Developing strategic partnerships and collaborations among the healthcare facilities can fuel the growth of this market in emerging economies.
Key vendors
- Compumedics
- GE Healthcare
- Medtronic
- Natus Medical
- NIHON KOHDEN
Other prominent vendors
- Advanced Brain Monitoring
- CAS Medical Systems
- Clinical Science System
- Elekta
- EMS Biomedical
- Integra LifeSciences
- Masimo
- Nonin Medical
- Ornim
- Tristan Technologies
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Pipeline analysis
Part 07: Market segmentation based on drug class
Part 08: Drug profile of key OAB therapeutics
Part 09: Geographical segmentation
Part 10: Decision framework
Part 11: Drivers and challenges
Part 12: Market trends
Part 13: Vendor landscape
Part 14: Key vendor analysis
Part 15: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2ck8br/global_brain
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716