Rapid and accurate diagnosis of illnesses is extremely important to both the health of an individual and of the general population. A quick diagnosis allows for fast treatment and reduces the risk of others being exposed to an infectious disease. However, for many illnesses, timely analysis is still a significant challenge, with the process sometimes taking days to complete. Researchers are therefore constantly looking for ways to improve it.

Infiniti Research recently performed an assessment of disease dysphagia for a leading player in the global market. The primary objective was to analyze the challenges faced by instant thickeners for dysphagia patients in Spain. The goal of the study was to compare commercially available instant thickeners to determine patient likeability/preferences and visible opinion.

To gain strategic insights into the market, Infiniti's research experts carried out extensive primary research comprising of questionnaires and interviews with patients. High quality secondary research was also carried out, analyzing information from proprietary databases such as company publications, relevant websites, and industry forums.

This study provides insights such as:

Understanding how the patients compare their products vis-à-vis the products available in the market

Identifying the thickened drink products that are easier to swallow

Data insights in terms of the portion that a dysphagia patient drinks on a daily basis in form of thickened products

Understanding of product preference in terms of likeability and key attributes

Infiniti Research has more than 10 years of experience providing effective customer intelligence services for companies of all sizes, including numerous Fortune 500 companies. These customized customer insights help clients understand customer segmentation, customer satisfaction and loyalty, brand health, account intelligence, and much more. Infiniti's customer intelligence solutions team recently completed three new studies, helping clients understand their customer's behavior and characteristics:

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. With 14 years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

