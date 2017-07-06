VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/06/17 -- Africa Energy Corp. (TSX VENTURE: AFE) ("Africa Energy" or the "Company"), a Canadian oil and gas exploration company, announces the appointment of the Company's President and CEO, Garrett Soden, to the Board of Directors.

About Africa Energy Corp.

Africa Energy Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under ticker symbol "AFE". The Company holds a 90% participating interest in Block 2B offshore the Republic of South Africa and is actively building an exploration portfolio across Africa.

