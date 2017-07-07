TOKYO, JAPAN -- (Marketwired) -- 07/07/17 -- NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), the ICT Solutions and international communications business within the NTT Group (TSE: 9432), and Arkadin, an NTT Communications company and market leader in cloud Unified Communications and Collaboration services, announced today that both have received 2017 Frost & Sullivan Asia Pacific ICT Awards.

NTT Com has been recognized as 2017 Frost & Sullivan Asia Pacific UC-as-a-Service Total Solution Provider of the Year, and 2017 Frost & Sullivan Asia Pacific Telco Data Center Service Provider of the Year awards, and Arkadin has been recognized as 2017 Frost & Sullivan Asia Pacific Collaboration Service Provider of the Year, the 5th consecutive time that Arkadin has been named in this category. The results were announced at the 2017 Frost & Sullivan Asia Pacific ICT Awards in Singapore on July 6.

Regarding Arkadin's award, Zi Ning Chong, Research Analyst ICT Practice - Asia Pacific at Frost & Sullivan, said, "In a highly competitive and commercialized market, Arkadin maintained its customer-oriented strategy and continued a profitable revenue growth in 2016. To strengthen the interoperability between collaboration technologies, the company further elevated the strategic partnerships with Microsoft and Cisco, notably with the launch of Arkadin Total Connect, providing a fully integrated UC ecosystem with voice-enabled Office 365, Cisco CCA-SP and Cisco Spark solutions." She added that "To stand out in the crowd of collaboration service providers, Arkadin's diversified UC service portfolio and direct-touch Go-to-Market (GTM) strategy helped the company to further improve its customer retention rate and win new customers across the region. Also, we expect the latest digital meeting space, Arkadin Vision, which is being launched in APAC this year, will offer an impetus for the growth of streamlined collaboration in near future."

According to Shuishan Lu, Industry Analyst, Digital Transformation, Asia Pacific at Frost & Sullivan, "By leveraging on strategic partnerships with leading Unified Communications technology vendors, NTT Communications is able to offer a diversified and comprehensive UCaaS portfolio with the flexibility of implementing tangible services. This has created additional business value for the company as it was able to provide a one-stop customer portal for multiple services' management, as well as enriching solution extensibility and interoperability with third party integration." With regard to Asia Pacific Telco Data Center Service Provider of the Year, YuXuan NG, Industry Analyst, Digital Transformation, Asia Pacific at Frost & Sullivan, said, "NTT Communications distinguishes itself from other market participants through its ability to offer comprehensive value-added Services, alongside colocation and managed hosting services. By bringing value-added services to its data center customers, NTT Communications has attained significant success in terms of revenue realization per square meter and year-on-year growth."

About NTT Communications Corporation

NTT Communications provides consultancy, architecture, security and cloud services to optimize the information and communications technology (ICT) environments of enterprises. These offerings are backed by the company's worldwide infrastructure, including the leading global tier-1 IP network, the Arcstar Universal One™ VPN network reaching 196 countries/regions, and 140 secure data centers worldwide. NTT Communications' solutions leverage the global resources of NTT Group companies including Dimension Data, NTT DOCOMO and NTT DATA.

www.ntt.com | Twitter@NTT Com | Facebook@NTT Com | LinkedIn@NTT Com

About Arkadin

Arkadin is one of the largest and fastest growing Unified Communications and Collaboration Service Providers in the world. Our collection of market-leading audio/web/video conferencing and Unified Communications solutions enables enjoyable collaboration experiences that are essential to success in a digitally connected global workplace. As an NTT Communications company, our services are delivered in the cloud and backed by a cutting-edge infrastructure for premium service quality. Over 50,000 customers spanning the largest global enterprises to small businesses are supported locally in 19 languages through our network of 56 operations centers in 33 countries. For more information: www.arkadinapac.com

