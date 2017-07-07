Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS Group-Media / 2017-07-07 / 08:24 June 2017 ? 84% of professionals surveyed said that mentoring programmes are important to career development. ? However, just 38% of employers offer mentoring programmes. ? Just 9% of employers connect staff with an external mentor, despite 62% of professionals saying that these programmes are important to career success. Research from Robert Walters [1] has found that almost three quarters 84% of professionals believe that mentoring programmes are important to achieving career success. However, just 38% of employers offer these programmes to their staff. Despite the high levels of demand for mentoring programmes among professionals, relatively few employers are choosing to implement them despite the impact they can have on attracting top calibre professionals. *Nick Dunnett, Managing Director Switzerland and Germany comments: * "Career development is a consistently high priority for professionals, particularly those from the Millennial generation, and mentoring programmes are among the most popular strategies for helping them to realise their ambitions." "However, despite high demand for these programmes, relatively few employers have implemented them." "Given how popular such strategies are with jobseeking professionals, employers may be missing a valuable opportunity to attract top talent by failing to offer mentoring programmes." *EXTERNAL MENTORING PROGRAMMES CAN HELP EMPLOYERS STAND OUT* The research also questioned professionals on which types of mentoring programmes they considered most valuable, with 63% saying that the opportunity to connect with a mentor outside the company was important to them. However, the research also showed that just 9% of employers offered staff the chance to connect with a mentor outside the company. *Christian Atkinson, Director continues:* "For many professionals the opportunity to connect to a mentor from another organisation is extremely appealing, offering them new insights and opportunities." "For employers, these external mentoring programmes can also be valuable. By having senior staff volunteer as mentors for external programmes can be a highly effective way to raise the profile of your organisation, enhancing your reputation and demonstrating to potential candidates that your company is committed to helping professionals develop their career." *Robert Walters is one of the world's leading specialist professional recruitment consultancies and focuses on placing high calibre professionals into permanent, interim and temporary positions at all levels of seniority. Since 2009 our Swiss team recruits across accounting & finance, banking & financial services and sales & marketing. Robert Walters was founded in 1985 and now operates across 28 countries.* - Ends - For further information, please contact Maren Schneider on maren.schneider@robertwalters.com or +49 69 9203 840 022. End of Media Release Additional features: Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=YCMCHNORSL [2] Document title: Mentoring as a talent management strategy_whitepaper_2017 Issuer: Robert Walters Switzerland AG Key word(s): Enterprise 2017-07-07 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 590163 2017-07-07 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=73a15046544734bac80ef3d12d4f2d53&application_id=590163&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=508951a7f356c0e1d056ea570cd4279c&application_id=590163&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 07, 2017 02:24 ET (06:24 GMT)