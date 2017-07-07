PANDORA, the leading international jewellery manufacturer and retailer, today announces that it has expanded its strategic Corporate Alliance with The Walt Disney Company (Disney) to cover additional markets across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The expansion of the agreement means that PANDORA's Disney inspired jewellery will soon be available to customers in almost all of PANDORA's global markets.



The extended alliance will begin in October 2017, with PANDORA launching its Disney jewellery collection of hand finished sterling silver and two-tone charms and bracelets. The collection is inspired by Disney's beloved characters, including Mickey and Minnie Mouse and Disney Princesses. With the extended alliance, PANDORA will add additional novelty to the assortment in the region, and will initially add around 30 new pieces of jewellery to the existing assortment, some of which are a novelty to PANDORA's Disney collection.



"For some time now, we have received requests from our customers across the EMEA region for products from the Disney collection and I am delighted that we are now able to bring them to our stores in the region. We believe that this wonderful collection will fit very well as the reception by our consumers of the Disney collection in North America and Asia Pacific has been very positive," says David Allen, President of PANDORA EMEA region.



The Disney collection from PANDORA will be available at PANDORA concept stores, eSTOREs, and in selected department stores. As part of the alliance, PANDORA's charm bracelet will be the Official Charm Bracelet of Disneyland Paris in France. PANDORA jewellery will be sold in multiple locations inside the destination.



"We're looking forward to the opportunities ahead through our alliance with PANDORA," said Tiffany Rende, Senior Vice President of Disney Corporate Alliances and Operating Participants. "In addition to debuting a new line of PANDORA jewellery at retail that we know will be a fan favorite, we are collaborating on other product lines and guest experiences at Disneyland Paris."



PANDORA first entered into a strategic Corporate Alliance with Disney in August 2014. Under the terms of the agreement, PANDORA created an original collection of Disney-themed jewellery, that is since sold in the Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts, as well as in PANDORA stores throughout the US, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Central America and the Caribbean. The alliance was then extended in November 2015 to include the Asia Pacific region.



ABOUT PANDORA PANDORA designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewellery made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. PANDORA jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries on six continents through around 7,900 points of sale, including more than 2,100 concept stores.



Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, PANDORA employs more than 21,200 people worldwide of whom around 12,500 are located in Thailand, where the Company manufactures its jewellery. PANDORA is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange in Denmark. In 2016, PANDORA's total revenue was DKK 20.3 billion (approximately EUR 2.7 billion).



