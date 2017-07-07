At the request of Aspire Global plc. C80711, Aspire Global plc.'s shares will be traded on First North Premier as from July 11, 2017.



The company has 41,994,320 shares as per today's date.



Short name: ASPIRE --------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 44,094,036 --------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: MT0001530105 --------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 140260 --------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 --------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: C80711 --------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 --------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: Other Equities --------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE --------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------



Classification



Code Name -------------------------- 5000 Consumer Services -------------------------- 5700 Travel & Leisure --------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Pareto Securities AB. For further information, please call Pareto Securities AB on +46 8 4025112.