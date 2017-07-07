Recreational Vehicle Market (RV) Global and US Trends, Size, Growth and Forecasts to 2021 - Thor Industry Inc, Winnebago and Berkshire Hathaway Inc are Key Companies

PUNE, India, July 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A vehicle that consolidates transportation and transitory living quarters for travel, entertainment and outdoors is called a recreational vehicle (RV). In other words, an recreational vehicle market is a vehicle designed for recreational use, as in camping. There are many advantages of owning and travelling in an RV, such as flexibility, convenience, comfort, family appeal, affordability, lure of the outdoors and versatility. The people who cannot afford an RV or are not frequent travelers, the RVs are available on the rent.

This report entitled "Global Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market with Focus on the US RV Market (2017-2021 Edition)", provides the detailed analysis of the US recreational vehicle industry and its segments. The global RV market analysis is also provided in this report, which includes global RV market by volume, by segments and by region.

The US RV market is analyzed by value, by volume and by segments. The US Towble RV market is analyzed by volume, by segment and the further sub segments of Towable RVs are also analyzed by volume. Similarly, the US motorized RVs (Motorhomes) market is analyzed by volume, by segment and the further sub segments of Motorhome RVs are also analyzed by volume.

Company Coverage of Recreational Vehicle Market: Thor Industry Inc., Winnebago & Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

The company profiling of three major players of the US recreational vehicle industry is done in this report. The companies profiled are Thor Industries, Winnebago and Berkshire Hathaway (Forest River). The competitive landscape is also given in this report, which includes the market share analysis of the US RV industry, its segments and its sub segments.

The RVs can be majorly segmented into Motorized (Motorhomes) and Towable RVs. Motorized RVs can be further sub segmented into Type A, Type B and Type C. The Towable RVs can also be sub segmented into Travel Trailer, Fifth Wheel Trailer, Folding Camping Trailers, Truck Campers and Park Model.

A recreational vehicle park (RV stop) or train park is a spot where people with recreational vehicles can stay overnight. The facilities provided by RV parks are expanding and enhancing year on year. Another idea of RV resorts has likewise created as of late.

The US recreational vehicle market has grown at a healthy rate in the last few years, especially after recovering from US financial crisis and economic slowdown. The growth of the US RV industry is supported by increase in US GDP, favorable interest rate, crude oil prices and demographic factors, and growth in travel and tourism in the US. Yet there are some challenges, which this industry faces, such as accidents of RVs, different manufacturing compliance, huge outlay of money, etc.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 History of Recreational Vehicles

2.2 Economic Impact of RV Industry on the US

2.3 Advantages of Owing a Recreational Vehicle

2.4 Recreational Vehicle Parks

2.5 Recreational Vehicles by Segments

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Recreational Vehicle Market: An Analysis

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 The US Recreational Market: An Analysis

4.2 The US Towable Recreational Market: An Analysis

4.3 The US Motorhome Recreational Vehicle Market: An Analysis

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 The Global Competitive Landscape

5.2 The US Competitive Landscape

6. Company Profile

