Santo Mining Corporation: PODWERKS Finalizes Container Grow Pod Order and Prepares Shipment to California

HUANGDAO, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2017 / Santo Mining Corp. dba PODWERKS (the "Company"), (OTC PINK: SANP) announce today that it has finalized the initial first order of container grow pods and has started the preparation of the manifest shipping documents from the Port of Huangdao, China to the Port of Oakland California. This marks the first concept to production to fulfillment cycle for the company. The delivery is scheduled for the last week of July in California. The company will start preparing the next purchase order of 4 grow containers.

Matthew Arnett, Chief Community Officer ("CCO") of PODWERKS stated, "This first order has shown us, that we can produce and create our co-space cannabis environment. We will now move forward in finding a location in California to start the deployment of our first co-space site." Additionally, Mr. Arnett stated, "This initial deployment of grow pod containers would not have been made possible without the mechanical and engineering knowledge that our CEO Mr. Yglesias has. He has spent two weeks side by side working with the factory workers in assembling and making sure the containers meet US construction and electrical codes. Kudos to our CEO."

About PODWERKS (www.podwerks.com)

PODWERKS is a co-working space for cannabis entrepreneurs in the United States, providing the necessary framework to grow, market, and sell all cannabis related products. Our aim is to create a sustainable and community-driven workspace by providing an affordable, scalable and a safe business environment for our tenants. All PODWERKS spaces will feature three types of pods:

1-Growing pods o Nursery, Production and Drying

2-Office Space pods o Desk space, Wi-Fi, printers, copy machines, meeting rooms

3-Retail Space pods o Coffee Shop, Hardware Supply Shop, Co-op Shop

PODWERKS spaces will be located in urban designated zones permitting the commercial cultivation, and sales of cannabis related products. Each site will have an average of ten modified steel shipping container pods with an onsite manager overseeing day-to-day operations. Working with local and state agencies, PODWERKS container pods will comply with all building code requirements to ensure the safety of our tenants. Community is an essential part to PODWERKS mission of Grow for Life. PODWERKS tenants can benefit from a series of social and professional events designed to foster collaboration and create a strong and expansive community. Some of these events will include speaker series, investor panels and local governments outreach, among others.

PODWERKS is a division of Santo Mining Corp, a publicly traded company in the Over-the-Counter (OTC) market. It currently trades under the ticker symbol SANP.

Media contacts:

PODWERKS

Mr. Matthew Arnett

844.420.4203

media@podwerks.com

http://www.podwerks.com/

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer

Statements made in this press release that express the Company or management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or predictions of future events, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will" and similar expressions are intended to further identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Those statements are based on many assumptions and are subject to many known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual activities, results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future financial results; levels of activity, performance or achievements and investors should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. No information contained in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future financial performance, future revenues or its future stock price. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues or results of operations.

SOURCE: Santo Mining Corp.