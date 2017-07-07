Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Paychex Quarterly Revenue Grew 6%; EPS Jumped 10%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=PAYX, following the Company's reporting of its fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 earnings results on June 28, 2017. The staffing & outsourcing services Company surpassed top- and bottom-line expectations. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

Earnings Reviewed

For the three months ended May 31, 2017, Paychex's total revenue and total service revenue both increased 6% to $798.6 million and $784.6 million, respectively. The Company's revenue number had surpassed analysts' expectations of $798 million. For the fiscal year 2017, Paychex's total revenue and total service revenue both increased 7% to $3.2 billion and $3.1 billion, respectively.

Paychex's total expenses increased 5% to $499.7 million for Q4 FY17 and 6% to $1.9 billion for FY17 compared to the respective periods last year. The primary drivers of expense growth were higher wages and related expenses resulting from increased headcount in operations and were partially offset by lower variable selling expenses.

For both Q4 FY17 and FY17, Paychex's operating income increased 8% compared to the respective periods last year. Operating income, as a percent of total revenue, was 37.4% for the reported quarter and 39.3% for the year compared to 36.6% in the prior year's same quarter and 38.8% for the year-ago comparable period.

During Q4 FY17, Paychex's net income and diluted earnings per share both increased 10% to $195.3 million and $0.54 per share, respectively, up from $178.1 million, or $0.49 per share, in the year-earlier same period. The Company's earnings exceeded Wall Street's estimates of $0.53 per share. For FY17, Paychex's net income and diluted earnings per share both increased 8% to $817.3 million and $2.25 per share, respectively.

Segment Details

Paychex's Payroll service revenue increased 2% on a y-o-y basis to $440.9 million for Q4 FY17 and 3% to $1.8 billion for FY17. These increases were primarily driven by growth in revenue per check, which improved as a result of price increases, net of discounts. The Company stated that the acquisition of Advance Partners in December 2015 contributed approximately 1% to the growth in payroll service revenue for the fiscal year.

During Q4 FY17, Paychex's Human Resource Services ("HRS") revenue increased 10% to $343.7 million, while it advanced 12% to $1.3 billion for FY17. HRS revenue growth was primarily driven by increases in the Company's client base across all major HCM services. Advance Partners contributed approximately 1% to the growth in HRS revenue for the fiscal year.

Financial Position and Liquidity

Paychex's financial position as of May 31, 2017 remained strong with cash and total corporate investments of $777.4 million and no debt. The Company's cash flows from operations were $960.4 million for FY17, down 6% on a y-o-y basis. This decrease was the result of fluctuations in working capital, partially offset by higher net income adjusted for non-cash items. The Company stated that working capital fluctuations resulted in $104.1 million of cash outflows for FY17 compared with $26.5 million of cash inflows in the prior year.

During FY17, Paychex repurchased 2.9 million shares of its common stock for a total of $166.2 million. In the respective prior year's same period, the Company repurchased 2.2 million shares for $107.9 million.

Outlook

For FY18, Paychex is forecasting Payroll service revenue to increase in the range of 1% to 2%, while HRS revenue is anticipated to increase in the range of 8% to 10%. The Company's total revenues are expected to increase approximately 5%.

Paychex is estimating operating income, as a percent of total revenue, to be approximately 40% for FY17. The Company's investment income, net, is anticipated to be in the range of $9.0 million to $11.0 million. Paychex is estimating GAAP net income to increase approximately 5%, while adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) is expected to increase in the range of 7% to 8%.

Stock Performance

At the close of trading session on Thursday, July 06, 2017, Paychex's stock price slightly declined 0.90% to end the day at $56.97. A total volume of 2.17 million shares were exchanged during the session, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.99 million shares. The Company's shares are trading at a PE ratio of 25.28 and have a dividend yield of 3.23%. At Thursday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $20.38 billion.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily